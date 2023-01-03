Jamshoro, Larkana medical varsities get permanent VCs

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro and Shaeed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana have got a permanent vice chancellor after a long time.

On Monday, Boards and Universities Department Secretary Mureed Rahimon issued two notifications for the appointments of Prof Ikramuddin Ajan as VC of Liaquat Medical University Jamshoro and Prof Nusrat Shah as VC of the Larkana Medical University.

The search committee for two universities had sent three names to the chief minister of Sindh. In Liaquat Medical University, Dr Ikramuddin Ajan was the first, while for Larkana Medical University, Prof Nusrat Shah was the second. The VCs have been appointed for four years in both universities.

Prof Ikramuddin Ajan had breen working as acting VC for the last one and a half years. However, the process of appointing vice-chancellors in seven universities is still incomplete, in which the most important issue was the appointment of the vice-chancellor of the Larkana Medical University, which had become a political issue.

The Sindh High Court cancelled the notification of junior professor Hakim Abro as acting vice-chancellor, while the government did not appoint the three most senior professors as vice-chancellors, due to which the Larkana University has been working without an acting VC for the past three months. The registrar, Ruf Khaskheli was running the affairs. During this time, fake appointments were also allegedly made and excess billings received. Acting Vice-Chancellor Abro’s name remained on the list and was not removed.