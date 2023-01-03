SHC restrains police, ACE from taking any coercive action against Haleem Adil, his family

The Sindh High Court on Monday restrained the police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from taking any coercive action Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and any of his family members.

The direction came during a hearing of an application filed by PTI MPA Sheikh against alleged continuous harassment by the police and the ACE. The applicant’s counsel submitted that the petition had been disposed of by the court after the filing of detailed cases pending against Sheikh registered at different police stations and the ACE. The counsel submitted that after the disposal of the petition, the police and ACE were continuously harassing the petitioner.

He said the court had also issued an order on December 6 that no coercive action be taken against the petitioner and any of his family members till the next date of the hearing. He requested the court resurrection of the order till details of the cases are provided tothe court, which the police and ACE intend to pursue against the petitioner or his family.

A division bench, headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, issued notices to the advocate general of Sindh, the prosecutor general and others and called their comments on January 19. The court in the meantime restrained the police and the ACE from taking any coercive action against the petitioner or his family.