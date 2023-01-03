SUP joins GDA to make a stand against ‘bad’ governance

The Sindh United Party (SUP), a major provincial political party, on Monday merged with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), vowing to make a joint stand against “bad” governance in the province.

During a presser at the Functional League House in Clifton, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the GDA and the SUP. GDA Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim read out the points of the agreement. The parties agreed to be steadfast in protecting the geographical borders of Sindh.

They also agreed that from the platform of the GDA, both parties will always be vigilant and ensure the protection of the Indus River and the Indus Delta, and the Indus’s share of water resources under international law and international rights to the lower reaches of the river.

Reading out the agreement, Rahim said they will fight for the homogenous demographic stability of Sindh, and the protection of its democratic rights to govern and rule according to law.

“We will struggle for the protection, promotion and development of the Sindhi language, along with other regional languages and Urdu, and its recognition as the national language. The parties stand for the rights of all national entities to own and control their resources so that they are recognised and accepted.”

He said that both parties stand for the protection and promotion of cultural heritage, religious tolerance and equal rights of minorities. “We will strive to strengthen the rule of law and good governance, and oppose coercion and nepotism.”

The parties will also stand for and fight for the protection of all human rights, including the right of every citizen to live with dignity, and freedom of thought and action. “We call for the protection of the lands, lives and waters of Sindh from the current negative environment of pollution through the support and implementation of the International Protocol on Climate Change, which isprimarily in the interests of the people of Sindh.”

‘Tough time’

In response to questions, GDA chief convener Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi said they will give a tough time to their opponents. “Everyone knows about the 15-year performance of the ruling party. This group came into existence after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. They’re looting the lands by commercialising them.”

Rashidi said that what happened in the recent floods is in front of everyone. “Not a single party can solve such a big tragedy. It was the government’s job to provide assistance to the victims and solve their problems.”

He said NGOs are working, and they have given aid to the victims, but the people are in dire straits. “Our party has been with the people.” He also said the GDA sat on the opposition benches in Sindh and was allied with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the federation. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been helping the PTI in governance for three years, he added.

He further said the British engaged in the politics of partition. “It’s important to strengthen the institutions, not the elections. It’s important to strengthen and save Pakistan. The situation is not very good.”

SUP leader Syed Jalal Mahmood Shah said that they are now a part of the GDA. “We will try to improve the system of Sindh by uniting the people for their rights.” GDA General Secretary Dr Safdar Abbasi said they have discussed the issues between them, and pointed out the problems of Sindh. “We have made an agreement that has been signed by the leaders of both parties.”

SUP leader Zain Shah said they have an old relationship with the GDA leadership. He said his party had had many meetings with the GDA. The current situation of Sindh has become a threat, he added.

Shah said the coastal areas of Sindh are suffering from disasters. “In the future, we’ll have to save our province as well. The PPP has been looting the national treasury for the past 15 years. If the accountability process were to be started, the PPP would have no answer.”

He said the geographical unity of Sindh needs to be saved. “That’s why we’ve made a political action plan. We’ll remain a part of the GDA in the elections, and fight against the Zardari mafia, which is a threat to Sindh. We’ll mobilise the people. We’ve merged for the development of the country and to save the province.”