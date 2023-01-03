NCCPL starts WhatsApp services

KARACHI: The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has launched WhatsApp services to expand its communication network with the customers and improve its overall user experience, a statement said.

NCCPL, with the newly launched service, hopes to facilitate its customers by addressing their queries in a simplified manner and at their own convenience. “This will also allow customers to communicate with NCCPL from anywhere without any restrictions and have easy accessibility,” it said.