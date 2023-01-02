NSC meets today

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs the National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad on December 30, 2022. — PM Office/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Security Committee (NSC) to meet today (Monday), local media reported on Sunday.

Civil and military officials will attend the meeting chaired by the prime minister. The participants will discuss matters related to national security and economy. On December 30, the NSC vowed to respond firmly to resurgent terrorism in the country and declared militants as enemies of Pakistan.