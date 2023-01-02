‘Declared Sadiq, Ameen by ex-CJP, Imran looted Toshakhana’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said the former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ while the PTI chief looted the Toshakhana.

Speaking at an event on Sunday, he said Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar will also be held responsible for his acts, both in this world and hereafter. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader said that Imran created a conspiracy to destabilise the institutions. He alleged that Imran was not a philanthropist and the four-year performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was before everyone. Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and Aun Chaudhry have done a lot for Imran Khan but he bites everyone who supports him.

Ayaz Sadiq said that false cases were made against the PMLN leadership and their families by Imran through misuse of his office. “Imran Khan’s lies have come to the fore and everyone knows that the PTI has ruined the economy of the country in its four-year tenure,” he added.

The PMLN stalwart said Imran sold the Toshakhana gifts, especially the wristwatch gifted to him. He termed the watch a trust of the nation. The federal minister said that Imran fooled the people and establishment. Pervaiz Elahi remained PTI chief’s lawyer and the PDM was formed because of Imran, he said. Now Imran and his cronies want an NRO because all the crutches the PTI had were not available now.

He said they will not give an NRO to Imran and he should get prepared to face cases. He further said the PMLN and its allies were also ready for elections and Imran will be defeated. Over a question about economic stability, Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Imran Khan closed the CPEC because he wanted to destabilise relations with China. He also held him responsible for the present wave of terrorist activities in the country.

“The seed of terrorism has been sown by Imran Khan. The KP chief minister was sitting in Lahore instead of dealing with terrorism,” he maintained. The former NA speaker asked Imran him to bring his children to Pakistan and show them what progress he has made during his tenure.

He claimed that as soon as the PMLN and its allies will form the Punjab government, a series of development works will be started. To a question, he said Bajwa Sahib was once the most favourite person of Imran but now he was criticising the former COAS and holding him responsible for all the destruction done to the country. He said Imran started badmouthing the establishment when they announced that they were neutral.

Answering a question about the ongoing political chaos, he said if Imran wanted to dissolve the assemblies, then why he gave a new date for it. “Why was the KP assembly not dissolved yet?” he questioned.

He claimed that it will be difficult for Pervaiz Elahi to get a vote of confidence in Punjab. Meanwhile, in another public gathering, Federal Minister Rana Mubasher Iqbal said the PTI has destroyed the country and the promise of providing jobs and building houses was not fulfilled.

The minister said Farah Gogi has escaped from the country but whenever she would return, she would face cases. He further said that Imran borrowed huge loans during his tenure, which were more than the amount of total loans the country had borrowed during the last 70 years.