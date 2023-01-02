Two POs killed in Charsadda police encounter

CHARSADDA: Two proclaimed offenders were killed during an encounter with the police in Ghunda Karkana area in the jurisdiction of Sardheri Police Station on Sunday.

The police said that an exchange of fire took place between the police and the proclaimed offenders in Ghunda Karkana area. They said that two POs identified Basit, a resident of Bhosakhel, and Farhan, a resident of Safirkhel, were killed in the encounter.

The police said that the other accused managed to escape. They that the accused were wanted to Charsadda and Parang police stations in several cases of heinous nature, including murder, attempted murder, extortion and robberies. Later, the bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, for medico-legal formalities.