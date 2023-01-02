Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

BRISBANE: World number three Casper Ruud cruised past Thiago Monteiro in straight sets but it was in vain as Norway crashed in their mixed teams United Cup tie against Brazil in Brisbane on Sunday. After the Brazilians won both opening singles rubbers Saturday.
Ruud’s 6-3, 6-2 victory brought his country back into contention. But the comeback was short-lived with the South Americans taking the tie when Laura Pigossi outlasted Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3, 6-4 in almost two hours at Pat Rafter Arena. Brazil won the mixed doubles to give them a 4-1 win. Ruud was far too consistent for the 71st ranked Monteiro, who made 27 unforced errors, wrapping up a dominant win in only 70 minutes to at least give him confidence heading into the new season.
