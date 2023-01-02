Mardan Press Club elects office-bearers

MARDAN: Bakht Mohammad Yousafzai and Shahab Akbar were elected president and general secretary respectively of the Mardan Press Club.

According to the election results, Bakht Mohammad Yousafzai and Faqir Hussain Hoti were elected unopposed president and joint secretary, respectively. Hidayat-ur-Rahman Hoti, Shahab Akbar and Khurshid Wahab were chosen vice president, general secretary and finance secretary