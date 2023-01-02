 
Monday January 02, 2023
Staying Covid-free

January 02, 2023

China is experiencing a record-breaking surge in Covid cases. Travellers coming from China may spread the virus to Pakistan, if we do not take the right measures. All passengers coming in from China have to be tested at our ports of entry. This country has lost millions of lives to Covid and cannot afford a repeat of the lockdown era.

Maryam Mohsin

Kharan

