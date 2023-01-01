Charsadda Press Club gets office-bearers

CHARSADDA: Sabz Ali Tareen was elected as president and Kifayatullah Yousafzai as general secretary of the Charsadda Press Club during its annual election. Fazal Wahab was elected as vice-president, Nasir Ali Shah as joint secretary and Hafiz Wazir Mohammad as finance secretary. The members of the governing body included Sartaj Khan, Mansoor Ali, Saifullah Jan, Salman Shah and Ali Akbar.