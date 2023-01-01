Govt receives report on children being kept in jails

Islamabad:A detailed report has been presented to the federal government about number of children who are with their jailed mothers charged with immigration violation/other crimes.

According to the details, the federal government sought this report when issue of Afghan children came to surface who have been locked in a Karachi jail. An official has said “Some 129 Afghan women are in Karachi jail along with 178 children who are living with their mothers. These children have not been imprisoned but actually their mothers are in jail who have been found illegally living in Pakistan.”

He said “The report has confirmed that facilities for children in Jails of Sindh are functioning well and are providing them as much care as possible given the circumstances.” “We will actively assist all the provinces with policy re-formulation regarding small children who are also kept in jail with their jailed parents for their safety,” he said.

He said “About 75 prisoners who are under trial are women. The Sindh government will deport them after they complete their two-month sentence.” The official record showed that being the signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Children (CRC), Pakistan introduced the first ever Ordinance which was called Juvenile Justice Ordinance, 2000 that was subsequently repealed and Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 was introduced.

Under Pakistan's Juvenile Justice System Act, cases involving offences committed by juveniles are to be diverted to a diversion committee, to be established in each district, with the consent of a juvenile or their guardian.

But the social activists maintained that the confinement of the jail is not good for the well-being of the kids. They should not be in a jail and the same facilities need to be provided in a residential space where they can feel safe and secured.