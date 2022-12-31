Sipah tribe wants issues of returning families resolved

BARA: The elders of the Sipah tribe on Friday held a jirga to inform the security forces about the issues being faced by the returning families.

The Sipah tribe elders, Khidmat-e-Khalq Welfare Society President Sheikh Gul Afridi, Qazi Waris Khan and others attended the jirga. The jirga informed the security forces that the members of the Sipah tribe returned to their native area after 12 years, but they were still facing a host of problems.

The jirga members said that the government should start work on reconstruction of water channels, level the land and bridges. They added that the government should rehabilitate the Sandana Health Centre, Nangrosa Road, supply drinking water to the areas of the Sipah tribe, build markets and provide education facilities.

Speaking at the jirga, Lt Col Taimur Khurshid said that the security forces and tribal people had jointly brought peace to the area. He said that it was the first priority of the security forces to establish peace in the area. He said that the other problems of the local people would also be resolved with the help of the non-governmental organizations.

He said all the issues, including the construction of water channels and leveling the agricultural land in the Sipah tribe area, would be resolved. The official added that the issue about the health centre had been taken up with the additional secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the problems of the schools had also been raised with the relevant officials. Lt Col Taimur Khurshid said that the food packages would soon be distributed among the needy people.