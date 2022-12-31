Delay in road construction triggers protest in Haripur

HARIPUR: The residents of different localities on Friday blocked the road near Harrow Bridge in Kotnajibullah to protest the delay in construction of a portion of Haripur-Taxila Road.

Led by Aurang Zeb Saraf and Sardar Atif Khan, the residents of different muhallas took to the street and staged a protest. The protesters, while chanting slogans against the contractor and the NHA, authorities blocked the Haripur-Taxila Road near Kotnajibullaj Haro Bridge.

The speakers criticised the NHA and the contractor and added that the rest of the portion of Hattar-Taxila has been completed about three years back but the NHA and contractor have left the portion of 400 meters near Haro bridge due to certain litigation by the owners of land on the both sides of the road.

They said that after a long litigation, the status quo that the court issued a couple of years back over the dispute of ownership of the piece of land falling under the road, has been vacated about six months back.

They said that despite the fact there was no legal obstacle left in the way of construction of the specific portion of the road, the NHA and its designated contractor were constantly delaying the project. The speakers said that due to delayed reconstruction of the portion of the road, the transporters and passengers were exposed to difficulties due to the knee deep potholes brimming with sewage.