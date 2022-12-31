Four cops injured in DI Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four cops were injured when suspected militants attacked a police post in Kulachi tehsil here late Thursday night, sources said.

The sources said the militants armed with sophisticated weapons attacked the Takwara police post in Kulachi, leaving four cops wounded. The policemen also returned the fire, forcing the attackers to retreat.

The attackers also suffered casualties in retaliatory fire. Reports said the retreating militants took away the bodies and their injured associates. A heavy contingent of the police arrived at the spot after learning about the attack. The injured cops were taken to a hospital. There was no claim for responsibility.

The law and order has started deteriorating in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, particularly the southern districts, which are experiencing a spike in violence. Meanwhile, two persons were killed in a firing incident at Qayyum Nawaz Colony in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station. Rescue 1122 officials arrived at the spot and took the bodies to a hospital. The slain persons were identified as Amanullah and Mohammad Irshad. The motive behind the killings could not be known. The police registered a case and started an investigation.