Dar’s frozen assets restored

LAHORE: The district administration has restored the frozen assets of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar under orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.
According to media reports, the administration has returned the Gulberg Hajveri House to the finance minister. A letter has been sent to banks to restore his bank accounts.
An accountability court had ordered freezing of his assets after his continuous absence from proceedings in the case.
