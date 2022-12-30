IHC rejects Zahir Jaffar’s request

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the request of Zahir Jaffar, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, to make his foreign nationality documents part of the case.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Zahir Jaffar. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that it should be on record that the accused also held a foreign nationality. The chief justice remarked how it affected the case even if the foreign nationality documents were put on record. Whether the accused wanted to take advantage of him being a US national; if it were the case, anyone (foreign national) could come to Pakistan and then flee abroad after killing someone here, he observed.The CJ said he had already made it clear that the law of land would be applied to the case. He maintained the objections of the Registrar Office to the plea and dismissed the case.
