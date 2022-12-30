 
Friday December 30, 2022
Peshawar

17 arrested in Mardan swoop

By Our Correspondent
December 30, 2022

MARDAN: District police arrested 17 persons and recovered drugs and arms in search and strike operations on Thursday.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that during raids in the precincts of Katlang and Lundkhwar police stations, the cops recovered five pistols, one shotgun and crystal meth (ice drug). During the actions, 17 persons were also arrested.

