17 arrested in Mardan swoop

MARDAN: District police arrested 17 persons and recovered drugs and arms in search and strike operations on Thursday.
A spokesman for Mardan police said that during raids in the precincts of Katlang and Lundkhwar police stations, the cops recovered five pistols, one shotgun and crystal meth (ice drug). During the actions, 17 persons were also arrested.
MANSEHRA: A Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl delegation met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and asked him to...
LANDIKOTAL: Praising the efforts and sacrifices of journalists for the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji...
LAKKI MARWAT: At least 123 terrorists, nine among them having a head money, were arrested and 93 were killed in...
PESHAWAR: A public awareness walk was organised by Census Division Islamabad and Bureau of Statistics Peshawar, with...
PESHAWAR: The speakers at a one-day seminar in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University shared their success stories...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to complete all codal formalities...
