Over 800,000 BISP cards to be restored: Kundi

LAHORE:Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday said the government would restore more than 800,000 BISP cards that were blocked by the PTI-led government.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Secretariat, Kundi said the government was launching a dynamic survey of Benazir Income Support programme from January 15, 2023. He said the government up till now had distributed more than Rs 8.5 billion among the flood victims of Punjab. He said after coming in to power the biggest issue faced by the government was rehabilitation of flood affectees. Kundi said flood affectees were awaiting Rs 15 billion aid that was announced by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said 22 districts of Sindh and 4 of KP and three of Punjab were affected by floods. He said the performance of the Sindh Chief Minister is better in term of according relief to flood victims than CMs of other provinces. To a question, regarding default, Kundi said we should trust Fimamce Minister Ishaq Dar that Pakistan is not going to default, saying the government was trying to put Pakistani economy on the right path. He claimed the PTI wants governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Imran Khan is seeing dreams of technocrats’ government.

Regarding Bilawal Bhutto’s America visit Kundi said Bilawal's visits to America are always fruitful. Kundi accused Imran of harming Pakistan’s relation with China, Saudi Arab and other friendly countries.

To another question on the political situation in Punjab, he said if Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi don’t get the vote of confidence opposition will bring vote of no confidence against him. Kundi said Imran is not clear on date of elections adding that first Imran said elections will be held in March and April and then he said that he was not seeing any elections. He said the PPP is ready to contest elections. He asked the opposition to sit together and bring electoral reforms and reforms in National Accountability law. Mian Ayub, Altaf Qureshi, Ahsan Rizvi, Jawad Farooq, Nayab Jan, Dr Javed Jan and Zeeshan Shami alo attended the press conference.

Minister visits BISP office: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Net Faisal Karim Kundi has visited the office of the Director General Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Punjab Central Zonal office in provincial capital on Thursday. Senior politician Nadeem Afzal Chan also accompanied the minister. Faisal Karim Kundi visited various sections of Benazir Income Support Programme, Central Zonal office. The minister said that as BISP is one of the renowned poverty alleviation programme in the world so we are committed to simplify and further improve the system and performance of Benazir Income Support Programme.