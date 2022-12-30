National Security Committee meets today

PM Shehbaz Sharif. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday (today) to discuss the security matters.



The NSC meeting has been convened at the PM House, which would be attended by the defence minister, interior minister, foreign minister and finance minister as well as military chiefs, local media reported quoting sources.

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will brief the meeting on the recent terror wave in Pakistan and Pak-Afghan border situation, while an integrated strategy against terrorism would be formulated.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House and briefed him on professional as well as national security matters, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing said.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the recent terror incidents.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure was a big challenge for a developing country like Pakistan.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month.

Shehbaz said hundreds of lives and billions of dollars had been lost this year due to flash floods in Pakistan and vowed to make every possible effort to accommodate the flood-hit people.

At the climate change conference in Geneva, he said, the government would convey to the world the plight of Pakistan’s flood-hit people. Proposals and a detailed plan of action regarding the conference were also presented.

The meeting was informed that the participation of friendly countries as well as development partners and international financial institutions in the conference was also expected.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Special Assistants Syed Tariq Fatemi, Jahanzeb Khan, Syed Fahd Hussain and senior officials concerned were present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House and briefed him about the preparations for the Climate Resilient Pakistan conference.

The international conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan will be co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations.

The prime minister and the federal minister discussed the matters pertaining to climate change.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Matters related to the ministry and overall political situation in the country came under discussion.