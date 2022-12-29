Lahore witnesses massive traffic jams

LAHORE: Massive traffic jams were reported in the provincial metropolis due to demonstrations in different parts of the city on Wednesday.
Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on Canal Road, Jail Road, The Mall, Davis Road and Allama Iqbal Road. People remained stuck on roads for over eight hours in the freezing weather. Protesters at Davis Chowk blocked the road from all sides that created pressure on all linking arteries. The traffic police diverted traffic to other routes, but the traffic flow could not be maintained for many hours.
