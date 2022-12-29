Imran Khan’s lies exposed: Amir Muqam

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Maqam said on Wednesday, that the lies of Imran Khan have been exposed before the nation. “Imran Khan is not worried about anyone except himself.”

Maqam expressed these views while talking to the media while visiting the home of well-known actor Firdous Jamal. He presented a relief cheque of one crore rupees to the famed artist.

Muqam said that on the special instructions of the Prime Minister, “I have come to visit the famous artist Firdous Jamal.” Muqam said that Imran had accused his political opponents of cheating, stealing and made false cases against them. He said that Imran Khan had defamed Pakistan and its institutions. He elaborated that Imran Khan had told the IMF not to give any aid to Pakistan so that the country would become economically weak.

Firdous Jamal said that he was grateful to Shahbaz Sharif for his special attention. He said that the artist community always waits for the special attention of the authorities.

“Pakistan came into existence in the name of Islam, with the aim of establishing a welfare state, all political parties should come together on one platform and think about solving the problems facing the country,” Jamal said.