‘GB govt transforming region’s educational, technological sectors’

ISLAMABAD: There is a ray of hope that we Pakistanis can deliver if we opt to utilise our talent by adopting out-of-the-box solutions.

It was the crux of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Mohyuddin Wani’s initiative taken in the area of education, with increased usage of IT for bringing about desired reforms. In a briefing to a select group of reporters and TV anchors on Wednesday at the GB House in Islamabad, the chief secretary said the GB government has made every effort to transform the region’s educational and technological sectors.

He said that out of the annual development plans, related resources were generated for undertaking most of the initiatives, and every initiative was taken and implemented in the last six-month period. It appeared to be a dream, but he completed all projects on time. None of these initiatives would have seen the light of day if the PC-I approach had been used.

Meal-a-Day Programme: Healthy meals are served to students in government primary schools throughout the region daily. By the end of December 2022, a total of 50 schools will take advantage of this facility. Currently, 38 schools are being provided meals daily.

Tech-Fellow Programme: 200 schools across GB are being taught STEM, computer education, and entrepreneurship based upon SNC course guidelines by top-of-the-line trainers. It incorporates both theoretical and practical knowledge. Smart Schools Programme: 34 schools around the region will be turned into smart schools by providing them with state-of-the-art IT equipment along with digital interactive smart TVs, an LMS, and offsite and onsite servers. The LMS will be loaded with quality content along with demonstrations based on their course outline. Multi-Purpose Technology Learning Centers: Six multi-purpose technology learning one-stop-shop centers would be operational around the region by mid-February. They will have a STEM room, a virtual reality room, a space for mind sports such as chess, scrabble, and puzzles, a library, a multimedia room with a surround sound system and a smart screen, and so on. The RFP for it has already been floated.

Solarisation of Schools: 184 IT labs in schools across GB are in the process of solarisation. They’ll also be provided with additional power backup. This would cater to the growing power outage problem, and now, students will be able to use IT systems even during the longest hours of a power outage. KIPS Coaching Programme: Approximately 300 deserving schools from Gilgit are currently receiving free evening coaching at KIPS to help them clear their concepts and secure better grades. By the first of January 2023, this initiative would also be operational in Diamer, Chilas, where another 500 students would be provided free coaching by KIPS. This will certainly revolutionise the education sector of Diamer.

Taleem Finance Scheme: Through this scheme, students securing admission to the top 15 universities of Pakistan will be provided loans covering their tuition fees as well as stipends, with recovery taking place five years after completion of the degree programme. This programme has already been initiated with a young girl who secured admission to NUST by being provided with a loan. Pink Bus Project: Pink buses operating from 6:00 am–9:00 am and 3:00 pm–6:00 pm every day provide free, secure transportation to females from all walks of life and are functional in Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Ghizer, and Nagar. Soon, Diamer will also have them.

NCA Campus: An agreement has been signed between the government of the United Kingdom and NCA to establish an NCA campus in Gilgit. Thirty-five kanals of state land have been reserved for it. The campus will be established one year from now, and in the meantime, a temporary NCA campus offering short courses would be functional. NCA and NUST Entry Test: For the first time, NCA and NUST entry tests have been conducted in Gilgit, thus eliminating the hassle for students travelling to Islamabad or Lahore to take these tests. Now, they’ll be able to take tests in their backyard. AI and Data Science Certification: Leaders in this domain will provide AI and Data Science courses that will advance the region’s human capital and generational employment in the IT Sector. The RFP has already been floated, and in a matter of days, this certification programme will commence.

Maker-Space Labs: A robotics lab, in addition to 3D printers and other high-end technological gadgets, has been provided to 50 schools across the region in the first phase. These gadgets will be provided to more and more schools over time, resulting in a technological revolution all around. Public Speaking: Public Speaking Modules are being held in schools across Gilgit Baltistan to help young students improve their communication skills and gain confidence. This will certainly help them overcome their stage fright. Teacher Professional Development: Under the Aga Khan University Professional Development Center North, many of the teachers of government schools have been provided with training to improve their pedagogy, resulting in better education.