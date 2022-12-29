IG takes notice of murders in Sargodha, Attock

LAHORE : Punjab IG Aamir Zulfiqar taking notice of the incident of killing of two people by firing between two groups in Sargodha. He ordered RPO Sargodha to submit incident report. IG Punjab directed senior police officers to reach the spot immediately and said that a special team should be formed to arrest the accused. He directed that the accused should be arrested and strict legal action should be taken. IG Punjab said that the provision of justice to the families should be ensured on priority basis.

The IG has taken notice of the incident of killing of three people due to long-standing rivalry in Attock and has asked RPO Rawalpindi for a report on the incident. IG Punjab ordered senior police officers to reach the spot immediately. The IG directed that senior officers should keep in close touch with the families and ensure immediate delivery of justice.