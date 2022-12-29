Farhan moves into Afeef Tennis semifinals

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf moved into the semifinals of men’s singles at 4th Afeef Tennis Champio-nship at Beach View Club here on Wednesday.
In the quarterfinals, Farhan beat Malik Hasnain 6-2, 6-1.
In the quarterfinals of under-17 singles, Dhuraf Das defeated Ibrahim Noman 6-2, 3-0 (retired).
In the quarterfinals of under-13 singles, Laraib Shamsi thrashed Emre Ashraf 4-0, 4-2 and Shehzer Ali won against Abdul Wahab 4-0, 1-4, 4-1.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation has revealed the schedule for the four-nation cup for women in Saudi Arabia...
NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India’s T20 side at home against Sri Lanka next week after selectors...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its disappointment over the comments made by former Chairman Ramiz...
SYDNEY: A”highly motivated” Rafael Nadal welcomed rival Novak Djokovic’s much-anticipated return to the...
KARACHI: Qualifier Rana Irfan stunned second seed and former world champion Ahsan Rizwan on the opening day of the NBP...
BARCELONA: Robert Lewandowski has taken La Liga by storm but Barcelona coach Xavi must cope without him during a busy...
