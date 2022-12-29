Farhan moves into Afeef Tennis semifinals

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf moved into the semifinals of men’s singles at 4th Afeef Tennis Champio-nship at Beach View Club here on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Farhan beat Malik Hasnain 6-2, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals of under-17 singles, Dhuraf Das defeated Ibrahim Noman 6-2, 3-0 (retired).

In the quarterfinals of under-13 singles, Laraib Shamsi thrashed Emre Ashraf 4-0, 4-2 and Shehzer Ali won against Abdul Wahab 4-0, 1-4, 4-1.