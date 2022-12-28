 
Wednesday December 28, 2022
National

PU results

By Our Correspondent
December 28, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Tuesday declared the results of various MA/ MSc exams. These exams included MA Arabic, Mass Communication, Punjabi, Persian, French, Kashmiriyat Part-I Annual Examination

2022 and MSc Physics, Geography, Statistics and Space Science Part-I Annual Examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

