Visa, Khazana Enterprise partner

LAHORE: Visa has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khazana Enterprise, a cloud-native technology provider, for helping driving digital transformation across the government sector in support of Pakistan’s cashless future agenda, a statement said on Tuesday.
Under the MOU, both parties to help empower government entities, and small and medium businesses for digital payments. The MoU will expand access to financial tools and knowledge for advancement of financial inclusion.
Speaking on the occasion, director and chief revenue officer Shafique U Rehman said the MOU aimed to set the stage for electronic disbursements, facilitating making or receiving payments to or from the government to leverage public-private partnerships to bring government payments into the digital age.
