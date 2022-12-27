LG polls may again be deferred in Karachi, Hyderabad

The ECP's ballot boxes. The ECP website.

KARACHI: The local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad could once again be deferred due to the latest correspondence sent by the Sindh government to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), it emerged on Monday.

The letter sent by the Local Government Department of the Sindh government to the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh cited that work is pending related to implementing in letter and spirit the Supreme Court’s judgment on due enforcement of Article 140-A of the Constitution, amendments to the local government act, and rectification of the constituencies for the municipal polls.

The letter mentioned that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had also written a letter for rectifying the constituencies, while a petition in this regard had been filed in the court.

The letter also contained the opinion of Sindh advocate general on this issue while suggesting that the delimitation of the constituencies would likely be changed. The ECP will not take a decision on the latest letter sent by the Sindh government.

The local government elections were scheduled to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15. The elections were postponed earlier several times mainly due to floods and heavy rains in the province.

The MQM has already challenged in the court the existing delimitation of the constituencies. The MQM is also dissatisfied with the existing delimitation of the constituencies in Hyderabad. The party has also emphasised that the local government law should be amended as early as possible to fully implement the Supreme Court’s judgment on Article 140-A of the Constitution.

It said that the process of legislation had to be completed for empowering the local government agencies in the province as per the direction given by the apex court.