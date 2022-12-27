Hasnain into third round of Afeef Tennis

KARACHI: Malik Hasnain moved into the third round of 4th Afeef Ranking Tennis Championships at Beach View Club here on Monday.
He defeated Kashan Tariq 6-2, 7-5 in the second round. In the second round of under-17 singles, Bilal Ikram beat Saqlain Moosa 6-2, 6-3.
In the first round of under-13 singles, Emre Ashraf overpowered Arsh Imran 1-4, 4-3, 10-5.
In the first round of under-11, Rohan Das beat Shahzeen Kashif 4-2, 4-1, Aahil Imran thrashed Syed Sufyan 4-2, 4-1, Arman Ali won against Rahim Faisal 1-4, 4-0, 7-4.
