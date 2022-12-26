Tanawal notifies as tehsil

MANSEHRA: The Establishment and Administration Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has notified Tanawal as tehsil of the district.

“Thanks to the chief minister and his cabinet that the Establishment Department has formally notified Tanawal as tehsil and asked the relevant departments to ensure its functioning,” CM’s Advisor on Home and Tribal Affairs Babar Saleem Swati told reporters here on Sunday.

He said that the provincial cabinet in its meeting on December 13, 2022 had approved the establishment of the Tanawal as tehsil, increasing the number of such administration units in the district to six.

The lawmaker said that the senior member board of revenue (SMBR) has also given its approval and sought the finance department for the release of funds to ensure the functioning of the new tehsil in the district.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has given the status of tehsils and districts to many areas

across the province to end the sense of deprivations among the people.

And giving Tanawal the status of a tehsil is also one of such steps,” the CM’s aide said.

He said that the security of the educational institutions and departments had been enhanced across the province.