Karachi faces a deadly contraband problem

An aerial view of Karachi city. — AFP/File

Karachi is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, yet for many it has become the go-to place for criminals to obtain goods that are deemed illegal in many places.

From stolen goods to arms, drugs and contraband, Karachi is fast becoming a hub for illegal trade of goods, making it a persistent issue in the city and one that law-enforcement officers are finding increasingly hard to tackle.

Contraband generally is defined as goods and items that are bought and sold illegally outside of the existing laws and regulations. As laws around the world have become harder to break, certain goods have become more sought-after as they can be sold at higher prices with minimal risk.

Karachi is home to many people from different backgrounds, meaning there is an ever-growing market for these goods and services.

Illegal drugs are the most lethal and are considered death trap for men, women and youth alike. Among the illegal drugs, besides heroin and ice, other types of abuse are also considered by experts, such as stimulant abuse and methamphetamine addiction. Prescription drugs, opioids and benzodiazepine abuse problems, as well as the abuse of hallucinogens are prevalent.

The current rate of drug abuse in Karachi paints a stark and concerning picture. Through various well-documented studies, it is widely accepted that drugs have become increasingly prevalent among Karachi’s youth, particularly in the lower socio-economic areas of the city.

Furthermore, there are indications that such use has escalated in certain areas by more than 50pc over the past five years; with reasons attributed to availability and affordability being cited as major factors. It has reached dangerous proportions. Illegal drug victims can often be seen everywhere in Karachi. Heroin is openly consumed along with charas and ice. There are also other numbers that use drugs privately. Around 15 million people are affected in the country, reports say.

Some institutions are working, but rehabilitation centres are decreasing as the number of patients has increased. Rather than calling for action on these serious issues, the media is more focused on political discourse.

On the other hand, in addition to the rising demand for such goods, Karachi is also the perfect smuggling hub for contraband. While most countries have stricter border control and customs enforcement, Karachi’s wide seaport and access to other countries’ ports make it easier for smugglers to bring in goods.

Moreover, Karachi is also a very corrupt city, with many law-enforcement officials and government workers taking bribes in exchange for ignoring crimes related to the illegal sale of goods.

The prevalence of contraband in Karachi has had an enormous effect on the city. It has allowed criminals to make large amounts of money quickly and easily, with most of the profits going towards funding other crime and terrorism.

It is estimated contraband in the city gained over 10 billion rupees in 2017, with no signs of slowing down. In other words, these funds foster crime, lead to money-laundering and support terrorism. So, the correlation is obvious.

Additionally, the availability of such goods has led to more people being drawn into the illegal market, further exacerbating the issue. The illegal trade of goods is clogging up resources that could be used to tackle other crimes, while at the same time providing criminals with more tools to help them in their activities.

There has been a decision by government agencies, including Pakistan Rangers, to work together to address this issue. They have decided to hold monthly meetings to coordinate efforts.

However, in order to combat the spread of contraband, Karachi’s law-enforcement agencies need to be re-equipped with better technology and improved training for all those dealing with contraband-related crimes. Safe city cameras’ project is one such tool for which Sindh government needs to release funds immediately. Around 12000 cameras are to be installed in Karachi, and for the first phase of the project, Rs13 billion has to be released on priority basis.

The government needs to provide regular training to those tasked with enforcing the laws and regulations, as well as instituting harsher punishments for those caught breaking them. Finally, law-enforcement authority needs to implement stricter border control and customs enforcement to ensure that contraband does not enter the city.

On the demand side, to address the alarming drug abuse situation, effective social programmes, implementing better education and awareness around addiction must be implemented. It will help deter at-risk youths from substance use which can transform into lifelong issues. Moreover, interventions must also extend to tackling the underlying concerns of poverty and lack of opportunity within certain parts of Karachi.

Apart from contraband, there were also other challenges in Karachi to contend with in 2022 such as rising street crime, other civic concerns and mass migration due to floods, rains and unemployment.

In conclusion, Karachi is quickly becoming a hub for illegal trade of goods, and without serious action being taken to control that, the situation is only likely to get worse. Effective use of resources and rigorous enforcement of existing laws and regulations is needed in order to help curb the spread of contraband and other illegal activities.

Until this is done, Karachi will continue to be a haven for criminals and a haven for those looking to buy and sell contraband. And among them, drug abuse will continue to ravage society’s vitals.

Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, a Balochistan politician and a former media and strategic communications advisor to GOB. He tweets @jan_Achakzai