Influential Israeli Zionist rabbi Haim Druckman dies

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Rabbi Haim Druckman, spiritual leader of the religious Zionist movement in Israel, died on Sunday aged 90 after contracting Covid-19, a Jerusalem hospital said.
For decades Druckman was the most important figure in the religious Zionist movement, which represents roughly 12 percent of Israel´s Jewish population.
“The Hadassah hospital announces with sorrow the death of rabbi Haim Druckman,” the facility said in a statement, adding that he had been hospitalised for 10 days.
Hadassah had said in a previous statement that Druckman had contracted Covid-19.
The religious school he presided over said he was 90 years old.
Druckman was a mentor to Israeli politician Bezalel Smotrich from the Religious Zionism political bloc, an extreme-right alliance.
Smotrich is set to be finance minister in incoming premier Benjamin Netanyahu´s new government.
“The Jewish people have lost one of the spiritual giants of his generation, a just (person), an educator, a man who dedicated his life to the Torah, to the Jewish people and the land of Israel,” Smotrich said in a statement.
Netanyahu expressed his condolences to Druckman´s family, saying that Israel “has lost a great spiritual leader”.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander welcomed the government´s apology for the Netherlands´ role in 250 years of slavery in...
Paris: A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris has confessed to a “pathological” hatred for...
LONDON: Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna has shared a message to those feeling lonely on Christmas Day. The soap...
Washington: Kathy Whitworth, the most successful LPGA golfer with a record 88 titles, has died at the age of 83, the...
Tehran: Fourteen Iranian fishermen seized by the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia, some as long as eight years...
Banda Aceh, Indonesia: A broken-down boat carrying 57 Rohingya Muslims landed on Indonesia´s western coast on Sunday...
Comments