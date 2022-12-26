CM calls for unity on Quaid’s birthday to face economic crisis, terrorism challenges

Lauding the ideals and struggle of the Quaid-e-Azam for the creation of Pakistan on his 146th birth anniversary, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said the entire nation should reaffirm its commitment to steer the country out of different crises by forging unity and discipline as envisioned by the founder of the nation.

The CM made these remarks while talking to the media during his visit to the Mazar-e-Quaid on the birthday of the father of the nation. He was accompanied by his cabinet members.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori was also present on the occasion.

Shah said the nation needed unity to face all the existing challenges, including the financial crisis and re-emerging wave of terrorism in the country, in order to ensure that the country that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had founded with his untiring efforts, vision, and sagacity could attain new vistas of development and prosperity.

He said that a new wave of terrorism had raised its ugly head in the country. “The incidents of Bannu and Islamabad were condemnable, and this nation brought into being by Quaid-e-Azam would nip in the bud all the nefarious designs of the enemies of this country,” he added.

Shah said the nation must remember the sacrifices and struggles of the people of Kashmir for their just cause. He asserted that the people of Pakistan were with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

He also mentioned the problems being faced by the people affected by the devastating floods. “The winter has multiplied their problems and we all must help them at this time of need,” he stated and added that his government was trying its best to rehabilitate the flood-affected people.

Earlier, the CM was received by his cabinet members, chief secretary, inspector general of police, Karachi commissioner and others when he arrived at the mausoleum. Later, the CM received Governor Tessori when also arrived to pay his respects to the Father of the Nation.

The CM along with his cabinet members laid a floral wreath on the grave of the Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha for him. Shah also met the family members of the Father of the Nation at the Mazar.

Change of guards

A graceful change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the father of the nation to mark his birthday anniversary.

Cadets of the Pakistan Air Force handed over the ceremonial duty of guards to cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul. Major General Umer Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion.

Sharjeel pays tribute

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in his message on the birthday of the Quaid-e-Azam said that December 25 reminded the nation of the democratic and legal struggle of its founder.

He said that a separate homeland had come into existence for the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent due to the historic struggle led by the Quaid-e-Azam.

He added that Jinnah’s struggle was based on his advocacy for the rule of law.

Memon said the democratic norms should be strengthened in the country by following the political model of the Quaid-e-Azam. He called the Quaid-e-Azam as a political leader who remained committed to doing politics based on principles throughout his life.

Statements

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) Chairman Allama Nasir Abbas Jafari in his statement on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam said that his vision must be actualised to make the ‘real’ Pakistan.

He said following Jinnah was the only way to get rid of all our difficulties. We needed a Pakistan where there was supremacy of the law and which was free from bigotry, extremism corruption, nepotism and cruelty, Jafari added.

The MWM chief mentioned the sacrifices made by Jinnah and the nation in establishing Pakistan and expressed concern that the current rulers were more focused on protecting their own interests rather than upholding the ideals of the founder of the nation.

“The present rulers are busy in protecting their powers and interests while putting aside the goals of Pakistan.

The Quaid-i-Azam wanted the people to have all the basic rights in the country built on Islamic ideology,” he asserted.

Jafari was of the view that December 25 was a day of commitment which should be celebrated by the entire nation in order to lead the country towards development and stability by following the path of Jinnah.

He urged the Pakistani people to celebrate the day to renew their commitment to following in Jinnah's intellectual path and building a stable and prosperous country.

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Sindh Assembly, eulogised the Quaid-e-Azam for his high morals. In a statement, he said we could overcome all our challenges if we followed the teachings of our founder.

The PTI leader stated that it was Jinnah’s struggle due to which we were living in an independent country today. He added that by adopting the principles of unity, faith and discipline, we could attain our true destination.