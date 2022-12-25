In memory of a Great Leader

December 25 marks the birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, reverently called Quaid-i-Azam (The Great Leader) and Baba-i-Qaum (Father of the Nation) by the Pakistani people. This day is celebrated all across Pakistan in commemoration of his struggles and sacrifices for achieving a separate homeland for his people. Jinnah’s staunch support for a united front against the imperialist British government and his ardent advocating for Indian self-government in the early years of his career earned him the title of “the Ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity” among the people of the subcontinent. His unflinching support for the Palestinian cause, vehement resistance to the French occupation of African territories, strong opposition to the Dutch attack on Indonesia and his promise to provide all diplomatic and material support to the Muslim freedom movements in Libya, Nigeria, Algeria, Malaya and Morocco earned him a high reputation in the Muslim world and beyond. A number of memorial structures have been erected all across Pakistan and around the world to recognise, respect and commend Jinnah’s admirable services.

Quaid-i-Azam University, previously known as the University of Islamabad, was established in July 1967 under the Act of the National Assembly. Its foundation was laid by Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan on the birth day of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). By 1976, the university was attributed to the name of Jinnah at the time of the leader’s birth centenary celebration to honour his vision of educated youth. As it is a federal public sector university, it invites students from all over Pakistan. Famous among students as “mini-Pakistan” by virtue of its cultural diversity this esteemed institute is an amalgam of all the cultures of Pakistan including the Hindu culture. This is where the force of national integration transcends the borders of ethnic, religious and racial strife. Multiculturalism is the beauty of this prestigious institution, but the actual grandeur ascribed to the name of this university is its international repute by virtue of its remarkable performance in various areas of research, giving it a place among the top four hundred universities of the world. This makes it attractive for a large number of foreign students. Included in its alumni are notable politicians, journalists, educationists, bureaucrats, diplomats and military generals.

Pakistan’s Antarctic Programme started decades back in 1991, when the country sent its first expedition to the South Pole with its high-level scientists and logistical personnel - being the first Muslim state to achieve this paramount milestone. The expedition was carried out under the auspices of the National Institute of Oceanography which had been established by the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology nearly a decade ago. Between the years 1991 and 1992, Pakistan succeeded in setting up two scientific research stations: Jinnah Antarctic Station I and II. Pakistan Navy provided logistical support for the research effort, as well as for the establishment of these stations. At present, the country has one summertime research station and a weather observatory while its scientists are also participating in Chinese expeditions in Antarctica.

A six-pillared monument with a dome-shaped structure, the Jinnah Tower, was built around 1945 in the heart of Guntur on Mahatma Gandhi Road in India. According to an anecdote, Jinnah was invited by Lal Jan Basha to address a public meeting at the city of Guntur. Unfortunately, he was unable to attend and sent Liaqat Ali Khan as his emissary. The tower resembling a minaret was then built by the organisers to commemorate the event. A historical account mentions that Municipal Chairman Tellakula Jalayya was responsible for the construction of the tower during his tenure in office. The monument, also referred to as Jinnah Centre, is one of the region’s few examples of Muslim architecture. On January 26, 2022, when India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) painted the tower with the national tricolour; saffron, white and green. The symbol has been a subject of controversy in India where the BJP and other Hindu organisations have been calling for renaming the city’s important landmark. However, despite continuing public contention and sustained hostility between the two South Asian neighbours, this pre-Independence tower built in commemoration of Jinnah still stands as a symbol of peace and harmony.

In the year 1948, the council of the Trinidad Muslim League (TML) came up with the design of a mosque whose foundation was laid by Mirza Abdul Hassan Isphani, the Pakistani ambassador to the United States. It was designed by the British architects Mence and Moor. The parcel of land was given to TML by the colonial government of the time. The founder of the mosque, Moulvi Ameer Ali, and the supporters of the TML, contributed immense donations for erecting this mosque. The construction was completed in 1954 and the monument was named Jinnah Memorial Mosque. Located in St. Joseph of Trinidad and Tobago, it is a half-domed structure around one main dome which has a diameter of forty feet and a height of twenty-four feet. The six smaller narrow domes give a hexagonal structure to the mosque. The erection of this remarkable shrine on a Caribbean Island country is an emblem of the worldwide recognition of Jinnah’s esteemed contributions.

Located in the heart of Turkey’s capital city, Ankara, is a major thoroughfare Cinnah Caddesi (Jinnah Road), one of the most important arteries of traffic in the political and commercial hub. It was built as a multiple-lane all-weather road. Along the road are the embassies of the foreign nations of India, Canada and Afghanistan, as well as various residential buildings, private institutions, shopping malls and offices of important banks and corporations. The road was ascribed to the name of the Founder of Pakistan who not only commended the endeavours of the “Father of Turks” Mustafa Kamal for modernising the Muslim state, but also derived inspiration from his nation-building efforts. He called Mustafa “a foremost figure in the Muslim East” and “an inspiration” for Indian Muslims in their struggle for an independent state. This roadway is not merely a symbol of similitude between the thoughts of the two founders of the nations but also of longstanding amicable ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

The list of memorial places and structures named after Jinnah in Pakistan and abroad goes very long; Jinnah Sports Stadium Islamabad, Jinnah Bridge Karachi, Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Jinnah Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Garden Faisalabad, Jinnah Park Rawalpindi, Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, Muhammad Ali Jinnah House Delhi, Muhmmad Ali Jenah Expressway Tehran, Muhammad Ali Jinnah Street Amman, Muhammad Ali Jinnah Way Chicago, Jinnah Court in Bradford and many more.

Erecting structures and attributing places to the name of leaders shows a nation’s recognition, respect and appreciation for the commendable services, struggles and sacrifices laid down by them to ensure and protect the freedom of their people. Visiting such places makes us feel the antique intangibles and hear the whispers of history. This ignites people to think and talk about their history thereby making them realise and reinvigorate their identity by stretching an unbreakable bond between their present and glorious past. Memorial structures should be polished before our bond with our history and our heroes is demolished.

-The writer is a student of Defence and Strategic Studies (DSS) at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. He previously worked as a research intern at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).