ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday reacted to PTI Imran Khan’s statement on next elections, saying polls are not predicted but held after completion of a constitutional term.
Private TV channels reported Imran as predicting that next elections would be held in March or April 2023.
She wondered if Imran Khan had predicted elections in March and April 2024.
She claimed the PTI chairman wanted to strike a deal with General Bajwa by offering him lifetime extension, wanted a deal with DG FIA and had a deal by abducting Tayyaba Gul in the Prime Minister’s House and then made a deal with the NAB chairman.
“As much as you have hurt the people, those wounds are enough: inflation, unemployment, whose pain continues to this day; hurting national interests, Kashmir and historical debt, hurting people’s confidence by promising 10 million jobs and five million houses,” the minister retorted.
NEW YORK: A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left...
Thousands of Congress supporters walked into New Delhi as part of a 5-month-long cross-country “unity march”...
Punjab CM Parvez Elahi does not require 186 votes but majority of those present in the provincial assembly at the time...
The Asian Development Bank building in Manila. ADB websiteISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s energy investment needs range from...
Half a million people in a single Chinese city are being infected with Covid-19 every day, a senior health official...
The United States senators approved a sweeping annual spending package, allocating $200 million for gender equality...
Comments