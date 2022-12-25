Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference in Islamabad on December 1, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday reacted to PTI Imran Khan’s statement on next elections, saying polls are not predicted but held after completion of a constitutional term.

Private TV channels reported Imran as predicting that next elections would be held in March or April 2023.

She wondered if Imran Khan had predicted elections in March and April 2024.

She claimed the PTI chairman wanted to strike a deal with General Bajwa by offering him lifetime extension, wanted a deal with DG FIA and had a deal by abducting Tayyaba Gul in the Prime Minister’s House and then made a deal with the NAB chairman.

“As much as you have hurt the people, those wounds are enough: inflation, unemployment, whose pain continues to this day; hurting national interests, Kashmir and historical debt, hurting people’s confidence by promising 10 million jobs and five million houses,” the minister retorted.