Cops attacked in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Suspected militants attacked a patrolling van of the police in the limits of Kulachi Police Station here on Saturday, however, no loss of life was reported in the incident, sources said.
The sources said that the cops were conducting patrolling in the limits of Kulachi Police Station when the attack took place. The cops also returned the fire. No loss of life was reported in the attack.
The cops escaped unhurt.
The militants also managed to escape from the spot after staging the attack.
The fleeing militants also attacked the armoured personnel carrier of the police at Loni area in Kulachi. However, the cops remained unhurt and the attackers fled the area.
PESHAWAR: Two people were killed and three were injured in firing in Gurr Mandi while a ten-year-old child was killed...
PESHAWAR: Tehreek-e-Nifaz Fiqqa Jafferia chief Allama Syed Hussain Muqaddasi has called for promoting interfaith...
NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami deputy head Liaqat Baloch on Saturday said the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and...
MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority in collaboration with the district administration on Saturday grounded...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday felicitated Christian...
MANSEHRA: The local unemployed youths on Saturday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provided employment to...
Comments