Cops attacked in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Suspected militants attacked a patrolling van of the police in the limits of Kulachi Police Station here on Saturday, however, no loss of life was reported in the incident, sources said.

The sources said that the cops were conducting patrolling in the limits of Kulachi Police Station when the attack took place. The cops also returned the fire. No loss of life was reported in the attack.

The cops escaped unhurt.

The militants also managed to escape from the spot after staging the attack.

The fleeing militants also attacked the armoured personnel carrier of the police at Loni area in Kulachi. However, the cops remained unhurt and the attackers fled the area.