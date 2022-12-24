Togo president sacks army minister and army chief

Lome: Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe has sacked the country´s armed forces minister and appointed a new chief of staff as part of a major military reshuffle announced on state television.
The presidential decrees, announced late Thursday, specify no reasons for the reshuffle, but the changes come as the small West African country faces a growing threat from jihadist groups.
Since November 2021, Togo has suffered at least five attacks, including two deadly ones in the far north of the country, which is plagued by incursions from across the border in Burkina Faso.
