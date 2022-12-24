PHF to launch Qalandars Hockey Series in February

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has taken a big step to revive the national game after rolling out a proposed 5-match series between the two traditional rivals – Karachi and Lahore – in February 2023, named Qalandars Hockey series in collaboration with PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars, ‘The News’ has learnt on Thursday.

This decision was taken to revive the dismal state of Pakistan hockey, and, the 5-match series will help revive the national game keeping in mind the importance and intensity of the Karachi-Lahore rivalry.

Sources said that Punjab Minister for Sports Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood had played a key role in making the Karachi-Lahore series a possibility after assuring all possible support to PHF and Lahore Qalandars.

“The Punjab government will put its best effort in reviving the game which has brought so many laurels to our country,” the minister assured.

Informed sources said that PHF Secretary Haider Hussain met LQ’s CEO Atif Rana, head coach and director Aaqib Javed and COO Sameen Rana in Lahore and discussed various possibilities needed to be adopted in a bid to provide a boost to the national game.

It is pertinent to mention that an open-trials will also be held at Karachi Sports Complex (KHA) on January 14th where players from cities other than Karachi and Lahore will be able to participate. After that, the PHF national selection committee will select 18 players for each team.

Sources informed that talks in this regard between PHF Secretary and LQ CEO have been finalized and details for the overall arrangements of the Qalandars Hockey series will be revealed in the coming days.

Regarding scheduling and dates of the series, the sources added that the two matches will take place at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on February 1 -2 in Karachi. And the next three games will take place in Lahore from February 4-6.

The series will also have lucrative cash prizes for the winning team and the top performers.