Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said the government had to call a requisition session of the Senate because the president did not issue the summoning order.

“We cannot delay the legislative business and issues of public important if the president does not pass the summons,” she said while talking to media after the Senate session on Friday. “We wanted to discuss the issue of growing incidents of terrorism with the opposition in the Senate but they only talk about protests and long march. The opposition itself is in a dead end.”

She said the Senate session was summoned as per rules under Article 54 (3) of the Constitution. “I read out the 2016 ruling of the former Senate chairman. According to the ruling, government bills could also be presented in the requisition session. The PTI wants to paralyze parliament, but we wouldn’t allow them. Why they are not interested in discussing terrorism,” she asked.