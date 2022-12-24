Authorities fail to implement ban on burning of trash

Rawalpindi : Despite the ban imposed on the burning of trash to control smog, the authorities concerned have failed to implement the order of the Punjab government and the incidents of garbage burning in city and cantonment areas could not be reduced.

The burning of trash is causing air pollution as instead of properly disposing garbage and plastic bags in several residential areas, they are being burnt. The Dean of Public Health at Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Syed Arshad Sabir declared the situation dangerous for human health.

He said that due to air pollution, problems could arise for the residents when they breathe, especially people who have asthma or respiratory diseases.

Air pollution is also harmful to the health of pregnant women, he added.

With the rise in the severity of cold compared to other cities in Rawalpindi, it became necessary to get heat by burning fire there and in some areas the sanitation staff and the residents are burning the garbage.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan talking about the air pollution problem said that it is the responsibility of the Assistant Director of Environment to take action against smoke-emitting vehicles and stone crushers.

He informed that 46 cases were registered against the violators.

The Punjab government had imposed an environmental emergency to control smog and efforts were being made by the authorities concerned to implement the order in letter and spirit.

Anwar, a resident of Mughalabad said that in some city and Cantonment.

areas, the piles of garbage were being set on fire instead of being properly disposed of. The citizens told APP that the sanitation staff of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment boards were found violating the orders of the government and burning the garbage instead of collecting and removing it, which causes air pollution, smog as well as the spread of various diseases.

When contacted the officials concerned of the Cantonment Board said that the sanitation staff had been strictly prohibited and measures to prevent smog were being strictly enforced.

According to Rawalpindi Cantonment Board spokesperson, Muhammad Rasiat the garbage was properly being collected from the cantonment areas and the complaints of burning garbage were not true.