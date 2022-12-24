Customs seizes smuggled goods worth millions

Personnel of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Collectorate Customs Enforcement Karachi have seized goods, including iPhones worth millions, in two operations in Karachi.
Syed Irfan Ali, spokesman for the customs, said the staff deployed at the RCD Highway Moachko Check Post pulled over a passenger bus coming to Karachi from Balochistan and during checking seized smuggled items worth millions of rupees.
Suspects had hidden the prohibited items in secret boxes. The goods included iPhones and other smartphones, tablets, sewing machines, Iranian cooking Oil, foreign cigarettes and foreign cloth.
In the second operation, on receiving a tip-off, staff stopped a Mazda truck loaded with garbage in the Nazimabad area and found hidden under the garbage sacks of smuggled Indian gutka worth Rs45 million. Cases have been registered against those involved under the Customs Act.
