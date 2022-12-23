Jahangir expresses concerns over squash promotion

ISLAMABAD: Legendary squash player Jahangir Khan Thursday expressed his serious concerns over the failing standard of squash in the country, saying the technical aspects of the game should be run by former players who know true procedures of the game.

The renowned player said this during his meeting with Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari at his office.

Jahangir said that under present circumstances staging revival of the game would be nothing more than wishful thinking.

“Pakistan failed to make it to the semi-finals of the Asian Team Squash and no player has made it to the semis of the CAS Open and Junior US Open concluded just recently. It is a matter of grave concern for the nation and for us as former champions to see Pakistan teams getting beaten and players losing their ranking by each passing day. We are shocked at the sliding standard of Pakistan squash and there is no end to it, insight.

“There is a dire requirement to involve technical and well versed former international players in the Pakistan squash set up. Totally raw and unconcerned individuals who have personal interest to protect cannot run the technical aspects of the game. These individuals are there to serve their own interest rather than doing anything for the game promotion. Hence the progress in squash is totally at a stalemate. Things are going down the slide with each passing day.”

Jahangir was reacting to the minister’s query as to what had gone wrong that had crippled the progress of squash in the country.

“I am really worried about the failing standard of squash where no Pakistan player is in the top fifty of the world. Apparently, chances look bleak as to whether we would be in a position to groom future champions,” Mazari said.

The former player pointed out that there was a dire need to involve technical people in the decision making. “Unless and until that happens things cannot move ahead,” he said.

Jahangir was worried about the future team championships even at the Asian level. “Gone are the days when we used to win the World Championship with ease. Now even reaching the semis of the Asian Championship at any level looks a far cry.”

The IPC minister presented a shield to the legendary player and praised his services for the country in the field of squash.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Abrar Ahmad.