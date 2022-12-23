Graduates receive degrees, medals

LAHORE:The fourth convocation of Government MAO Graduate College Lahore was held here on Thursday in which medals and degrees were distributed among the successful students of Masters and BS programmes of the last five sessions.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz was the chief guest while DPI Colleges Punjab Dr Ashiq Hussain, Punjab University and Government College University Vice-Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi, MAO College Principal Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmed Rana were present on the occasion.

The minister distributed 312 degrees, 28 academic Roll of Honors and 7 Roll of Honors for co-curricular activities among the graduating students. Addressing the ceremony, Raja Yassir said that education was the best way of social development through which the standard of middle class can be raised. He added the provision of the best educational facilities was the government's first priority. He further said the incumbent government always emphasised the importance of quality education and added due to its positive policies the ranking of the universities in Punjab had improved rapidly during the last four years.