Assets beyond means: IHC grants Haroon Yousaf protective bail in NAB case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted 14-day protective bail to Haroon Yousaf, with the directive to appear before the relevant court in a case of assets beyond sources of income, filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the protective bail case. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds of Rs 25,000 and instructed Haroon to appear before the accountability court within 14 days.