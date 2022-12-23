Highlighting Kashmir issue at global forums top priority: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Thursday said that highlighting Kashmir issue at the international level was one of his top priorities since he assumed the office.

Referring to the promises he had made to the people during his maiden speech, Barrister Sultan said that two of his promises, including highlighting the Kashmir issue at the global level and holding local bodies elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir stood fulfilled. He further said the elimination of corruption through across-the-board accountability would also be fulfilled soon.

Referring to his visit to the US, UK, Middle East and European countries, the AJK president said that he had successfully put the case of Kashmiris before the international community, adding that the world has now realised the importance of early resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“All the credit for this growing global realisation on Kashmir goes to the Kashmiris living abroad, especially in the UK who always supported me in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international forums,” he added.

He said the people of Mirpur have always supported his family and elected him nine times as a member of the legislative assembly. “My son Chaudhry Yasir Sultan has also been elected as a member of the assembly from my home constituency,” he said