IHC restrains NAB from arresting PM’s son-in-law

The Islamabad High Court building in Islamabad. The IHC website.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday restrained the NAB from arresting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf, local media reported.

An IHC division bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, heard the petition. Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the court on behalf of his client Haroon Yousaf Aziz.

The bench ordered the prime minister’s son-in-law to appear before the court on Thursday (today) for protective bail.

Haroon Yousaf, PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman and daughter Rabia Imran were declared absconders by the court for avoiding their appearance in the case proceedings. Suleman recently ended his self-exile and returned to the country after securing an interim protective bail from the IHC.