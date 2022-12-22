ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the PTI had decided not to appear in the National Assembly for acceptance of resignations of its party MNAs.
Shibli Faraz said the PTI would approach the Supreme Court (SC) for acceptance of resignations of its members of National Assembly, reported local media.
Faraz said the government had demonstrated its conspiratorial mind by calling the NA session in haste by adjourning it for one day. He said the government strategy reflects a conspiratorial mind. It was already announced that no proceeding would take place in Punjab Assembly on Wednesday on vote of confidence, he said.
ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly has adopted the Pakistan-sponsored resolution on “Universal...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the supplementary grant of...
KABUL: Hundreds of young women were stopped by armed guards on Wednesday from entering Afghan university campuses, a...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will continue developing its military potential...
PARIS: Some 200,000 holidaymakers in France were scrambling on Wednesday for alternatives to their cancelled trains as...
LONDON: United Kingdom ambulance workers went on strike Wednesday, widening a dispute with the government over its...
Comments