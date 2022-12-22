PTI leader Shibli Faraz. APP

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the PTI had decided not to appear in the National Assembly for acceptance of resignations of its party MNAs.

Shibli Faraz said the PTI would approach the Supreme Court (SC) for acceptance of resignations of its members of National Assembly, reported local media.

Faraz said the government had demonstrated its conspiratorial mind by calling the NA session in haste by adjourning it for one day. He said the government strategy reflects a conspiratorial mind. It was already announced that no proceeding would take place in Punjab Assembly on Wednesday on vote of confidence, he said.