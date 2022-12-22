‘Anokha Ladla’ singer Bilqees Khanum passes away

LAHORE: Famous singer Bilqees Khanum passed away Wednesday. She was the wife of late sitar player Ustad Raees Khan. Her brother Mohsin Raza is also a famous composer. Some of her most popular songs are ‘Mut samjho hum ne bhula dia’, ‘Anokha ladla’ and ‘Kuch din tau baso meri aankho mein.’
The Punjab chief minister has expressed grief over her death. In a statement, he said that a golden era of music has come to an end with the death of singer Bilqees Khanum.
