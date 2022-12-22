‘Most-wanted’ criminal killed, nine arrested in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The police on Wednesday claimed to have killed one most wanted criminal and arrested nine others during an operation in district Khairpur on Wednesday.

Khairpur SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said the police, in a short period of 25 days, killed one most wanted criminal and arrested nine others who were involved in robberies, car snatching and other crimes.

He said he had directed all the SHOs to bring down the crime rate as there would be no compromise on the law and order situation.