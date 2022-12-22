‘Most-wanted’ criminal killed, nine arrested in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The police on Wednesday claimed to have killed one most wanted criminal and arrested nine others during an operation in district Khairpur on Wednesday.
Khairpur SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said the police, in a short period of 25 days, killed one most wanted criminal and arrested nine others who were involved in robberies, car snatching and other crimes.
He said he had directed all the SHOs to bring down the crime rate as there would be no compromise on the law and order situation.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took strict notice of forcible entry by armed men into the...
BANNU: The cellular phone and internet services were restored in Bannu after three days as the operation of the...
LAHORE: DG Pemra Punjab, Ikram Barkat said on Wednesday that the authority is undertaking a mega task of regulating...
FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the government is striving to...
ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team formed to investigate the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif on...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Wednesday slammed the Afghan Taliban-run administration’s...
Comments