Noor Mukadam case: IHC reserves verdict on pleas against conviction, acquittal

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved a verdict on the pleas challenging the sentences awarded to the convicts and pleas against the acquittal of co-accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

A local court in Islamabad had sentenced the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, to death for killing Noor after over four-month trial. Meanwhile, co-accused Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar — the gardener and security guard at Zahir’s house — have been sentenced to 10 years in prison each.

However, Zahir’s mother Asmat Adamjee, father Zakir Jaffer and cook Jamil, along with all employees of Therapy Works, were acquitted. Today, the high court reserved its verdict on the pleas and remarked that the lawyers of the parties can submit their additional arguments on the pleas within seven days.

The verdict was reserved after arguments from parties over separate pleas against the death sentence handed out to convict Zahir, and the acquittal of convicts and accused — filed by Noor’s father.